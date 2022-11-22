Rebel orchardists failed Tuesday to dump the leadership of B.C. Tree Fruits during a meeting attended by about three-quarters of the organization’s membership.
All resolutions that would have profoundly affected the priorities and recently-announced plans of the BCTF were defeated during membership votes held in Peachland.
“None of the motions that were put forward were passed,” BCTF president Warren Sarafinchan said shortly after the five-hour long meeting wrapped up.
About 150 of the BCTF’s 220 members attended the meeting. For the resolutions to have passed, they would have had to have had the support of two-thirds of the voting members.
“I was pleased that we had such a big level of representation out to talk about some very important matters at the co-operative,” Sarafinchan said. “Members had an opportunity to vote today, and that’s what they did.”
Growers unhappy with BCTF’s decision to close a packing plant on the Kelowna-Lake Country municipal boundary in favour of an expansion to an Oliver facility had forced the meeting.
Resolutions debated at the meeting could have led to the resignation of the BCTF’s board of directors, pause real estate sales, and put on hold the modernization of the Oliver plant.
Sarafinchan and the BCTF board of directors have said the measures, while controversial for some growers, are necessary to preserve the co-op’s financial stability.
Under the BCTF bylaws, similar resolutions cannot be brought up for debate within two years.