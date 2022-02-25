Future buildings constructed in Kelowna should be more attractive and promote a stronger sense of community, city officials say.
Revisions to guidelines that surround the form and character of new construction will be presented to council on Monday.
Half of all new homes built in Kelowna between now and 2040, the city expects, will be within one of the five urban centres - downtown, South Pandosy, Rutland, Capri-Landmark, and the area around Orchard Park mall - with the population expected to grow by 45,000 people.
Densification of these areas will see many new buildings constructed and it’s important the development be done in an appealing way that promotes pedestrian traffic, interesting architecture, and a connection between commercial and residential zones, officials say.
“The new guidelines aim to foster design excellence and enhance the built form by promoting high quality, safe, functional, and attractive developments that contribute to the experience and quality of life of our residents,” the report to council states.
The new rules are said not to be a “one-size-fits-all” process, and their application will require discretion and dialogue across many factors between city officials and developers.
But the report gives many examples of how the new guidelines, said to be based on best construction practices elsewhere, might be implemented in Kelowna. These include:
- using a variety of building materials
- breaking up building massing with different vertical and horizontal features
- architecturally emphasizing primary building entrances
- avoiding blank walls and providing direct lines-of-sight from windows and balconies to sidewalks
- orienting parking off lanes rather than streets, with building frontages extending to the street
- limiting the width of high-rise towers to 40 metres as slender structures are more visually appealing and less likely to block views