Surgeries that were postponed to prepare Interior Health hospitals for the Omicron wave will soon resume.
About 1,200 surgeries have already been postponed since Jan. 19, Interior Health president and chief executive officer Susan Brown said Thursday. As many as 2,700 surgeries in total may have to be rescheduled if, as expected, the pause continues for at least another week.
“We’re already looking to recommence the surgeries,” Brown said. “It’s most likely going to be phased in and not everybody stood up at the same time.”
The non-urgent surgeries were postponed both to free up hospital resources for a surge in Omicron patients and to deal with an unprecedented wave of COVID-19 sickness that has depleted the ranks of health care workers.
“Much as many industries have been impacted by sick calls, our staff sick calls are far beyond what we’ve ever seen in a respiratory sort of flu and cold season,” Brown said. “Peaking to almost 900 sick calls a day, at the worst times, and 800 a day kind of on an average. A third of that is related to Omicron.”
“But I do believe we have peaked now,” she said. “Our sick calls and also our test positivity rates are starting to come down slightly, so I hope we’re over that peak now. And this would be looking toward the next week or two getting back to usual service.”
Staffing across IH continues to be affected by the loss of some workers who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and were dismissed, Brown said. One result of that situation, she said, is that Interior Health is offering a job to every student who graduates from a nursing program in the region this year.
As well, student nurses are being drawn into service in their fourth year of studies. “They’re coming out almost dual accredited and it allows us to hire them right away,” she said.
But it’s not just direct health care providers that IH is recruiting. Brown said there are immediate job openings for social workers, lab technicians, pharmacists, human resource experts, accountants, and information technology workers.
“All those people are needed to make our system run,” she said. “So if there’s people out there considering a different career, or a new career with a different employer, please contact us. I’m sure there’s work that we would have that fits your needs.”