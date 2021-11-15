Drivers will be allowed up Knox Mountain Road every day of the week when it re-opens next spring.
Vehicle access will be permitted to the first look-out between noon and 8 p.m., city council decided Monday. But vehicle access to the upper look-out will not be allowed at anytime.
Councillors rejected a staff recommendation to allow vehicle access to the first lookout only from Wednesday through Saturday. Coun. Brad Sieben said that was a "cumbersome" proposal that would be confusing to the public.
The road has been closed to vehicles since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. One rationale was that walkers and cyclists would benefit by getting more exercise without having to share the road with vehicles.
A city-led public consultation process found a mix of opinions on whether, and under what conditions, the road should be re-opened to vehicle use.
Some councillors said preserving vehicle access was particularly important for seniors and those with mobility challenges who want to enjoy the views from Knox Mountain.
"I really think we'd be doing a disservice to a lot of seniors and those with mobility issues to restrict both the hours and the days the road can be used," by vehicles, Coun. Charlie Hodge said.
Hodge noted the city's own consultation process showed far more people wanted the road to remain open for motorized vehicles than wanted cars and trucks banned.
"This is a classic case of, 'If it's not broke, why fix it?" Hodge said.
"It's a public park and the public have really spoken, and I think we should really take heed to that," agreed Coun. Maxine DeHart.
But Coun. Gail Given praised the split use suggestion proposed by staff as a good compromise. Restricting vehicle use on Knox Mountain, she said, would reflect city goals to improve air quality, address climate change, and promote pedestrian and cyclist safety.
"To see this report, I thought you actually struck a very good balance in meeting the needs of all residents," Given told staff.