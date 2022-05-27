A change might be coming down the road in the way recyclables are picked up from the curbs outside Kelowna-area homes.
For the first time, glass could be set out for pick-up. But people would have to put glass and paper products in separate boxes.
And pick-up would be done manually, rather than via hydraulic lifts now attached to collection vehicles. Manual pick-up allows drivers to inspect the boxes to make sure only recyclable materials have been placed inside them, according to officials with the Central Okanagan Regional District.
“Multiple-stream boxes are emptied manually by drivers and allows for contaminating material to be left behind at curbside. This reduces contamination and provides direct feedback to residents on what can be recycled,” states part of a report going to regional district directors on Monday.
Currently, the big blue containers used for recyclable curbside pick-ups have a hinged lid which opens only as the cart has been picked up by the hydraulic arms and the contents dumped into the truck. The system has an eight percent contamination rate by volume, with re-sorting at the recyclable depot a time-consuming and expensive process.
The recommendation from regional district staff is that a new pick-up agreement be struck with Recycle B.C. However, it would not be effective until April 30, 2026, after the regional district’s current contract with a service provider expires.
Frequency of pick-up would be every two weeks, the same as it is now.
Local officials say Recycle B.C. runs direct pick-up service in the North Okanagan, with separate collection of paper products and glass. “The Regional District of North Okanagan has direct service and staff speak positively of the service,” the report states.