Top administrators at Central Okanagan Public Schools were awarded a salary increase two months before a pay freeze came into effect.
Superintendent Kevin Kaardal and other administrators were given a five percent pay boost by trustees on July 1, 2020. As a result, Kaardal's total compensation rose from $277,165 to $291,576 for the 2020/2021 school year.
The pay hikes were given by trustees as a result of the administrators' performance in the 2019/2020 school year, district assistant secretary treasurer Delta Carmichael says in an email.
On Aug. 30, 2020, the government directed school boards across B.C. to hold the line on pay for top school district officials.
"I am confident that Boards will see the value in ensuring this policy direction is applied equitably across all executive positions in the school system and the Superintendent compensation will, like other executives in the public sector, not be increased during this time," Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside wrote to school districts.
But since local trustees had already approved the pay increase the month previously, the compensation boosts went ahead for the 2020/2021 school year, Carmichael says.
Given the government's direction for a pay freeze, the local school board executives have not received an increase since the last agreement expired on July 1, 2021. They will earn this year what they earned last year.
Trustees will consider the Executive Compensation Disclosure Report, required of all school districts, at the Wednesday night board meeting.
While the pay for top school board officials has been frozen, the government's current contract with the province's 45,000 unionized teachers provides for a salary increase of six percent over three years, with an additional one percent to the top-paid teachers. That contract expires next June.