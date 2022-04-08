Allowing taller buildings in downtown Kelowna could help fund more ground-level public amenities, such as new sidewalks in older neighbourhoods with only gravel-lined roads, city councillors will hear Monday.
A density bouncing scheme would let developers build higher structures in exchange for additional payments to the city.
An analysis of the proposal’s possible impact on 23 downtown sites shows the construction of 8,141 new residential units, considerably above the 6,162 that are forecast for the properties under current regulations.
“There is a clear need for more rental and affordable housing options in Kelowna. There is also a significant need for investment in the public sidewalk system,” reads part of a staff report to council.
“A density bonus program is a tool provided to municipalities by the provincial government that can help achieve these objectives and can represent a significant source of new revenue,” the report states.
A typical example of how the proposed density bonusing scheme would work is shown as converting the development potential of the property at 1301 Ellis S. from a 21-storey building to a 25-storey tower. That would increase the number of suites from 190 to 229.
The future builder would make a density payment based on a formula devised by municipal planners. It would be in addition to all the current development cost charges and other applicable fees.
The proposed density bonusing scheme is intended to encourage the construction of more purpose-built rental housing units.
“Encouraging the private sector to develop more purpose-built rental and contribute to affordable housing objectives can be accomplished through the density bouncing tool,” the report to council states.
The extra payments made to the city by developers in exchange for higher density projects would be directed into a new ‘Public Amenity and Streetscape Reserve Fund’. It would be used to build sidewalks, curbs and gutters, landscaping, street furniture, bus pullouts, and other streetscape improvements.