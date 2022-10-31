The inaugural meetings are basically formalities, with little on the agendas other than the swearing in of the mayor and council, and the delivery of a speech by the mayor.
Peachland’s inaugural meeting, under the direction of new mayor Patrick Van Minsel, starts at 7 p.m. at the council chambers on 6th Street.
In West Kelowna, the inaugural meeting is taking place at the Cove Lakeside Resort, starting at 1:30 p.m. Gord Milsom was re-elected Oct. 15 for a second term.
In Lake Country, the inaugural meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the town hall. Blair Ireland was acclaimed mayor on Oct. 15.
The outlier is Kelowna, where the inaugural meeting does not take place until Nov. 7. It starts at 7 p.m. that day inside the Community Theatre, with mayor-elect Tom Dyas taking over from Colin Basran.
Kelowna’s council procedure bylaw has long specified the inaugural meeting must be held the first Monday in November, city clerk Stephen Fleming said Monday.