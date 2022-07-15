The possibility of one day walking or cycling Kelowna’s waterfront from Knox Mountain to Gyro Beach will get a little closer next month.
That’s when the City of Kelowna planning department will present to city council for approval its wish list of amenities the city should seek from Tolko and its development partners for the 16 ha. former mill site in Kelowna’s North End.
Top of that list is some sort of lakeside pathway, Smith agrees, not only connecting the waterfront in the North End with downtown but to the Okanagan Rail Trail which terminates just a few hundred metres from the mill site.
“The walkway was the easiest to identify, right off the bat. It’s been assumed that’s what’s going to happen, a basic thing,” he added.
“How that pathway compliments the development is up to the developer, but that’s one of the early pieces.”
Smith said the model they envision is something like that of the Olympic Village on Vancouver’s False Creek and The Shipyards in North Vancouver, both highly successful pedestrian-oriented developments with water frontage.
“It’s ocean waterfront I know but they are similar and those places are alive with activity,” Smith added.
Smith said the amenities wish list, should council approve it, will likely just be the start of negotiations between the city and the developer over zoning and density.
“If they think our list is too expensive, they will likely be wanting more density to pay for it,” he said.
All of it will be tied into the North End Neighbourhood Plan, a document the city is currently revising that will guide development of the adjacent community.
According to Smith, the amenities wish list was derived from community consultation and their own internal research which shows, for example, that despite sitting beside Knox Mountain Park, the North End is deficient in park space as compared to its 1,500 residents.
While it may seem a bit early to be contemplating a walkway — the site is still not fully cleared nor has it completed environmental remediation — Smith says the pace of development could come quicker than expected depending on the aims of the developer.