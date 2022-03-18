A co-founder of a Kelowna-based non-profit housing society is retiring as its executive director but he’ll remain engaged as a contractor with the group for several years.
And Luke Stack, who is also a city councillor, says he’s leaning toward running again in this fall’s municipal election though he won’t make up his mind for sure until July.
“It just seems like a good time to step down as the society’s executive director,” Stack, 65, said in an interview Friday.
The Society of Hope, which Stack and others founded in 1989, operates more than 700 rental homes in the Central Okanagan. It’s the largest non-profit housing provider in the B.C. Interior.
Stack says he and other Christians saw a need decades ago to provide practical help and support for low-income families and seniors struggling to find an affordable place to live.
While he’s stepping down as executive director on May 27, he’ll remain with the society on a contract basis for two or three years to help oversee completion of two more major housing projects near the corner of Springfield Road and Benvoulin Road.
“That’ll give me lots to do,” he said.
Stack and his wife Anne have three adult children and four grandchildren. He is also a four-term city councillor, first winning a seat in 2008.
He says he’s likely to run again this October, but will wait a few months to decide.
“If you let people know way in advance that you’re not running again, I just sort of think your voice isn’t quite as effective on council as it could be,” Stack said. “We’ve still got six more months to go in this council term.
“But come summertime, I think that would be an appropriate time for everyone to know what the incumbents’ intentions are,” Stack said.