A Kelowna city councillor has scolded the B.C. government for what he says is its failure to provide enough COVID-19 rapid testing kits.
Coun. Brad Sieben took the government to task at the end of Monday's council meeting.
"The question needs to be asked, why do we not have a supply of rapid tests in the Central Okanagan?" Sieben said. "I hope (city) staff can help us get an answer from Interior Health."
"How this is being rolled out, it's a gap in us dealing with the pandemic that should have been foreseen, and we need an answer of why we don't have them. People being told just to presume (they have COVID-19) and stay home, isn't really good. They're looking for something a little bit more concrete," Sieben said.
Between Friday and Monday, a total of 6,966 people tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C., the government announced in its daily pandemic update.
With the testing system at capacity and the government advising people with only mild symptoms they do not require a test, a better indication of the progression of the disease is the number of people being treated for it in hospital.
As of Monday, 431 people are in hospital with COVID-19, up 82 from the figure of 349 given last Friday.