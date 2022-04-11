A Vernon cyclist died after being hit by a car last Friday afternoon, police say.
The unidentified 52-year-old man was attempting to cross Kalamalka Lake Road through heavy traffic and between intersections about 4 p.m. when he was struck, police say.
The driver involved in the collision remained on the scene and is fully co-operating with the investigation, Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said in a Monday release.
“Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and all those who witnessed this tragic event,” Terleski said.