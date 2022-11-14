Hospitalizations related to COVID-10 were virtually unchanged last week from the week before across B.C. and in the Interior Health region.
A total of 290 British Columbians with the disease are now being treated in hospital, 26 of them in intensive care, according to an update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
That compares to 286 hospitalizations last week, when 27 of them were in intensive care.
In the Interior Health region, 55 people with the disease are being treated in hospital, compared to 56 a week earlier. Currently, six patients are in intensive care, compared to four a week ago.
Twenty more British Columbians have died of the disease in the past week, making the toll 4,552 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. Eight of the deaths were in the IH region, making the toll 703 in this area of the province.
Meanwhile, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is “strongly recommending” residents wear masks in all indoor public settings in order to protect children from a triple threat of respiratory viruses, but he’s stopping short from mandating it.
Dr. Kieran mMoore made the recommendation Monday as part of an update on the paediatric respiratory virus season, which has seen kids’ hospitals overwhelmed in recent weeks by a massive influx of very sick patients.
He said Monday he is “discussing and reviewing” the possibility of requiring masks in schools again.
COVID-19 is still circulating, but the larger threats to young children at the moment are influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, Moore said. Half the children in the SickKids hospital ICU have the flu and half have RSV, he said.
