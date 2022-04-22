Total revenues of $5.7 billion are anticipated by the City of Kelowna in the next eight years.
A new long-range financial plan, going to councillors for their consideration at Monday’s meeting, contains some eye-popping figures.
Annual forecast revenues from now until 2026 are about $600 million. Between 2027 and 2030, total revenues are pegged at $2.7 billion.
This year, the city will collect $167 million in property taxes, with the average homeowner expected to pay just under four percent more than they did in 2021. The increase has been bumped up from the 3.6% approved by council at a 2022 budget-setting session held last December.
With the tax increase, the owner of a typical single-family home in Kelowna will pay about $2,300 in municipal taxes, up $86 from last year.
“We will continue to balance competing priorities while delivering quality services and strategically investing in infrastructure that best serves our community,” city manager Doug Gilchrist said in a release.
Highlights of this year’s budget, the city says, including the hiring of 11 more RCMP officers. The budget presented to council also shows a total city workforce of 1,030 employees, up 43% since 2014.
Over the same period, Kelowna’s population has increased 15%
The majority of property taxes collected by the city goes to pay employee salaries and benefits. But property taxes only account for one-quarter of all the revenue the city collects in a typical year.
This year, various fees and charges account for $150 million, the city will draw $206 million from surplus and reserve accounts, and development cost charges paid by builders are pegged at $37 million.
By 2026, the city projects, it will collect $216 million from Kelowna property owners, 30% more than this year.