An early season snowfall has forced the spending of almost 10% of Kelowna's annual road-clearing budget.
Costs to haul away snow and de-ice city streets have topped $182,000 in just the past few days. The city’s annual snow-clearing budget is $2.2 million.
Heading into this fall and winter, the city had a surplus of $580,000 left over in unused funds from last winter’s road-clearing operations.
Despite the quick depletion of snow removal funds, if the winter of 2021-22 proves to be extraordinarily cold and snowy the city would tap other financial resources to ensure normal road-clearing operations continue.
“There is a finite amount of money set aside for snow and ice, but it’s not like if we run out of money we’re going to say, ‘Sorry, Kelowna, we’re not responding to any more storms, we don’t have any more budget left’. We’ll obviously continue to carry on,” roadways operations manager Andrew Schwerdtfeger said Tuesday in an interview.
On Tuesday morning, 30 pieces of city-owned equipment - including graders, blade-equipped trucks, and sidewalk plows - were working to deal with the snow and ice on roads and walkways.
Private contractors, annually retained by the city to bolster the municipal fleet, have not yet joined the snow removal efforts, Schwerdtfeger said.
“Under the contract, none of them are supposed to be ready until Nov. 15, and none of them are ready yet. They’re still getting their trucks ready to do, doing their winter change-over,” he said. “We’ve been doing this all with our city fleet.”
“If we relied totally on contractors, things would really be ugly out there,” he said. “We completed our winter change-over by the end of October, so we’ve been ready to go. The snow hit early, and we were able to put everything we had on the roads right away.”