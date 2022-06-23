Top city manager Doug Gilchrist has had a 16% rise in pay through the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
His salary last year was $306,371, up from $289,000 last year and $264,000 in 2019, newly-disclosed city information shows.
Total remuneration for city employees last year increased 6.3% over 2020 levels, to $85.1 million.
“This increase can be attributed to the return of full-time, part-time, casual and student staff not on the payroll or with reduced hours in 2020 due to actions taken to address pandemic conditions,” Gilchrist writes in a report going to council on Monday.
Of the 6.3% in higher overall remuneration costs, about one-third was accounted for by the average two percent salary increase given to municipal workers. The rest represents the salaries of new staff hired during 2021.
A total of 525 city workers, well over half of all municipal employees, now make more than $75,000 annually, the threshold set by provincial law for disclosure of salary information. In 2021, 482 city workers made more than $75,000.
“The city provides hundreds of services that require a wide variety of education and specialized qualifications,” Gilchrist writes in his report to council. “The city must also compete with the public and private sectors to recruit and retain employees who are qualified to fill these positions.
“Kelowna, as one of the fastest-growing cities over the past five years, needs to ensure staffing levels keep up with the demands for services,” Gilchrist says.
Gilchrist was named city manager in mid-2018. He had been the city's planning director, a position for which he was paid $170,000 in 2017.
No full-time city employees were laid off during the pandemic, though dozens of part-time and casual workers were furloughed when some municipal facilities were closed.
“The 2021 annual report reflects on the shift from resilience to momentum, despite a global economic downturn,” Gilchrist writes in his report to council. “The city’s financial position continued to grow in 2021 despite the changing economic environment.”