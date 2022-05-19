New signs in the North Okanagan banning certain classes of e-bikes sent shockwaves through the Okanagan’s cycling community.
Last summer, the Regional District of North Okanagan board decided to ban class 2 and 3 e-bikes from all parks and trails including the Okanagan Rail Trail based on what other government agencies have implemented.
Signs went up in late April causing confusion in users, including those with class 1 e-bikes.
Class 1 e-bikes are identical to class 2 — both have pedal-assist and 32 km/h maximum speed —but class 2 bikes also has a button or switch for a throttle.
Class 3 e-bikes can go up to 45 km-h.
In some jurisdictions, Class 2 throttles can be deactivated to make them a class 1.
After numerous emails exchanged with RDNO, it became clear there would be no enforcement of the bike ban — enforcement will be complaint driven.
No fines have been issued to date. There have been an unknown number of complaints about excessive e-bike speed, but it’s not known which class of bikes have been involved.
There have been several accidents involving e-bikes but the RDNO has no idea if they involved class 1, 2 or 3.
If there is an accident with confirmation it was a class 2 or 3 bike, cyclists face a $200 fine.
RDNO officials admit it is difficult for anyone to identify whether an e-bike is class 1, 2 or 3. They say the ban was based on what others are doing.
A survey of local, provincial and federal governments/agencies about e-bike rules only compounded the confusion.
In Kelowna, transportation planner Cameron Noonan says: “Kelowna has no plans to restrict the use of e-bikes on our sections of the Okanagan Rail Trail.
“B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act limits e-bikes to a maximum speed of 32 km/h and makes no distinction between throttle or pedal-assist bikes,” he said.
“Kelowna’s traffic bylaw mirrors this definition. Kelowna does not use class 1-3 to regulate e-bikes.”
The Motor Vehicle Act says: motor vehicle does not include a motor-assisted bike. But the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General responsible for the act insists classes 2-3 are motor vehicles even though the act never specifically refers to those classes.
BC Parks banned class 2 and class 3 e-bikes on trails in provincial parks by unilaterally classifying them as motor vehicles under its Park, Conservancy and Recreation Area regulations in mid-2019.
Recreation Sites and Trails BC (which manages more than 529 public trails) also produced its own e-bike policy in 2019.
“Class 1 falls within the definition of a motor assisted cycle and so is not a motor vehicle. All other e-bikes (class 2, 3 or other) are considered motor vehicles as defined by the RSTBC e-bike policy,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Public and Solicitor General this week.
The ministry spokesman did acknowledge change is in the wind.
“New and emerging technology has increased the diversity of the modes of personal transportation. Policy work is underway to develop a regulatory framework for all types of motorized devices, including motorized devices that are not motor assisted cycles.
“As more people look for alternatives to driving cars, new transportation options like e-bikes will affect how British Columbians travel safely on our roads.
“The technological and legal landscape around these modes of transportation is always shifting, and government continuously monitors court decisions to inform next steps, preserve the integrity of legislation, develop new categories inclusive of devices, and help keep everyone on the road — including e-bike users — safe.”
Communications officer Bruce Smith with the Regional District of Central Okanagan, says: “We don’t have any class rating, but all e-bikes should be human-powered as defined in our bylaw.”
Shane Mills, senior communications adviser in Penticton, says: “The City of Penticton doesn’t have separate bylaws pertaining to e-bikes. The provincial rules are in effect.”
Erick Thompson, communications coordinator with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, says: “The RDOS does not have a policy or bylaw regarding e-bike use. For the (provincial) KVR Trail, the use of class 2 bikes is limited by RTSBC.”
Parks Canada’s rules vary park by park.