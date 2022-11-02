Four Kelowna businesses are featured in a directory that encourages Canadians to support firms that are owned and operated by veterans.
Prince’s Trust Canada, a national charity established by King Charles III seven years ago when he was next in line to the throne, features almost 700 veteran-owned businesses.
“This is a unique and tangible way for Canadians from across the country to help ease the transition and support former military personnel in their second careers,” Farah Mohamed, chief executive officer of Prince’s Trust Canada, said in a Wednesday release.
“‘Buying Veteran’ creates jobs, improves social and economic outcomes, bolsters local supply chains, and results in the creation of products and services that are innovative and address community needs and services,” he said.
The four Kelowna-area businesses that are featured in this year’s online directory (princestrust.ca) are:
- BatterBrands Craft Products, owned by Debbie Batter,sells crafting products and crafting supplies online. “Not only are we a veteran-owned company that provides effective, efficient, and affordable high-quality crafting products, but we also go above to ensure every customer receives impeccable attention to their orders and needs,” Debbie Batter writes on her website, Batterbrands.ca
- Key Rehabilitation Services, owned by Jodi Webster. Webster has worked in the field of vocational rehabilitation since 2008. She was in the military for more than 20 years, and has a degree in psychology. See the company’s Facebook page.
- Lowrie Leathercraft. Brent Lowrie is a retired Canadian Armed Forces Captain, and leather craftsman. “I love working with my hands, especially with leather. I use centuries-old techniques to produce rustic and rugged everyday carry (EDC) leather goods. All of my leather goods are built-to-order and last a lifetime.” See lowrieleathercraft.com
- Signal Operations, a modern cloud-based bookkeeping, payroll, and accounting firm, owned by Erika Dowell. The firm serves a variety of clients, ranging from tech start-ups to health and wellness clinics, and fast-service restaurants. See signaloperations.com