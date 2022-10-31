Paddler

The first two weeks of October provided for fine paddling weather in the Okanagan with daytime highs consistently above 20 C. Depending how Halloween goes, this might be the warmest October on record in Kelowna.

 Daily Courier file photo
A mild Halloween might propel October 2022 into the meteorological history books.
 
Kelowna is on the brink of another weather record, with the average temperature so far this month at 10.7 C.
 
That isn't far off the record for the month, of 10.9 C, set in 2014.
 
Monday's forecast high of 13 C might be enough to bump the monthly average into record-breaking territory.
 
October got off to a blistering start, relatively speaking, with the first 13 days all above 20 C. The average high for the month prior to Monday was 18.7 C, more than five degrees above normal.
 
The month would already certainly be the warmest October on record, except for one cool night. On Oct. 23, the temperature fell two-tenths of a degree below freezing.
 
That was enough to reduce the average overnight low to 5.7 C, about half a degree below the warmest nighttime average for October in Kelowna, but still four degrees above normal.
 
August was the warmest on record in Kelowna, with an average temperature - a mix of daytime highs and overnight lows - of 23.6 C, three degrees warmer than usual.
 
September tied a record for warm days, with an average daily high of 24.5 C, equal to the temperature set in 2020.
 
Up until Monday, there had been only six millimetres of rain in Kelowna this month, or one-fifth the usual amount of just under 30 mm.
 
November will start our bright but noticeably cooler, with highs of 7 C on Tuesday and 4 C on Wednesday. Cloudy and showering conditions are forecast toward the weekend, with highs ricocheting from 3 C on Thursday to 10 C on Friday.