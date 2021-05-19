Some West Kelowna politicians are questioning the city's continued involvement with a local government association.
It doesn't make sense for the city to keep up its links with the Southern Interior Local Government Association, councillors Doug Findlater and Rick De Jong said Tuesday.
Findlater referred to a list of resolutions up for debate at a recent SILGA gathering and suggested the topics would be of little to no wider interest in the community.
"Some of the stuff, I wonder what planet they're from," Findlater said.
The resolutions list included such things as what to do about abandoned vehicles found on Crown land, dilapidated mobile homes, and the use of all-terrain vehicles during major snowstorms.
"It's all very small town," Findlater said. "I just find their philosophies and interests are not really much like those of a city our size and stage of development."
De Jong agreed: "I question the value".
But Mayor Gord Milsom said he thought West Kelowna should keep up its membership in SILGA, otherwise, he said, the costs of the organization would fall to smaller communities.
"I think it's important the organization remain healthy," Milsom said.
Council took no action concerning its SILGA membership, which costs the municipality about $3,500 a year.