The former location of the West Kelowna food bank is being converted to a temporary homeless shelter.
Up to 40 people a night will be able to stay at the building, 2545 Churchill Rd., in downtown Westbank.
The food bank has recently relocated to a new site, at 3711 Elliott Rd.
B.C. Housing has acquired use of the Churchill Road, a former residential duplex, for a shelter to be run by the Turning Points Collaborative Society.
It will be operational until this fall, when a modular homeless shelter opens on Bartley Rd. further north, in West Kelowna's industrial area. That site is flanked on three sides by gravel pits.
West Kelowna's existing homeless shelter runs out of a church but that building has been sold and the shelter will close on Aug. 16.
The temporary shelter on Churchill Road is designed to give homeless people a place to stay until the Bartley Road facility is ready for use.
Like other shelters, the converted food bank will offer meals, showers, and laundry, and those staying there will be able to connect with health and social service providers.
When it opens in November, the Bartley Road modular building will have 38 studio-sized private rooms, each with heating and air conditioning. Construction costs are estimated by B.C. Housing at $783,000, and it will cost $1.3 million a year to operate.