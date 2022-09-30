More than 600 new child care spaces are being created at Kelowna-area public schools.
Before- and after-school child care is being established at Black Mountain Elementary, Anne McClymont Elementary, North Glenmore Elementary, Ellison Elementary, Hudson Road Elementary, and Okanagan Mission Secondary School.
The school district has received $21 million from the provincial government to create the child care spaces, the operation of which will be by groups such as the YMCA and Boys and Girls Club.
"The program provides funding to create new licensed childcare, helping families access affordable, quality childcare and strengthening communities across British Columbia," states a report going to school trustees next week.
All seven after school programs will start next September.