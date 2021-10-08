The union representing B.C.’s teachers has come out in favour of mandatory vaccination policies.
Following Thursday announcement by the province that vaccination policies would be left up to each school board, the BC Teachers’ Federation came up with a new policy.
Previously, the union’s position was it would not oppose a vaccine mandate as long as privacy rights were protected and members who needed medical exemptions were accommodated.
The new policy still offers to defend some vaccine refuseniks, but not as strongly.
“It has become clear to us that a COVID-19 vaccine mandate is likely to come to the public education system,” BCTF President Teri Mooring wrote in a letter to members. “This is about keeping everyone safe—you, your family, your coworkers, and your students. We all need to do everything we can to protect each other. Please get vaccinated.”
Mooring said district-by-district mandates is the wrong approach.
“Any vaccine mandate would need to be provincially implemented and done equitably.”
Mooring said the union wants to begin negotiations with the BC Public School Employers’ Association and the Ministry of Education “to ensure that, should a provincial mandate be imposed, a fair process be put in place to protect the rights of all teachers that we can enforce through traditional labour relations tactics, such as grievances.”
While she said the union would defend those who have legitimate reasons to avoid the vaccine, she warned: “If you are not vaccinated and do not have a legitimate exemption, you should start planning now to get the vaccine. It could potentially affect your pay, your benefits, and even your pension.”
The province has imposed a vaccine mandate on its workers, as have government corporations such as BC Hydro and ICBC.