Keen-eyed viewers of Kelowna city council proceedings may have noticed a slight change in the chamber this week.
Since earlier this year, when Russia invaded Ukraine, the Ukrainian flag has been draped on a pole next to the mayor as a gesture of local support for the embattled country.
Now, however, it has been moved to one side of the council chambers, above Coun. Loyal Wooldridge, with only the Canadian flag and the B.C. flag behind the mayor.
But it’s not only the Ukrainian flag that has been repositioned to one side. So too has the City of Kelowna flag, which now adorns the wall behind Coun. Charlie Hodge.
The flag adjustments don’t reflect any subtle change in the politics at city hall, with a new council taking charge this week.
“The City flag is to the left when you are in the gallery facing the mayor, and the Ukraine flag is to the right,” city clerk Stephen Fleming wrote Tuesday in an email. “So it’s a bit better symmetry, plus the carved coat of arms and the Canadian and B.C. flags are clearly visible now.”