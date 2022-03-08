Almost 60 Kelowna Transit bus shelters have been vandalized recently, with the cost of replacing the broken glass beginning to add up.
“In addition to denying transit users some protection from our winter weather, these incidents of vandalism have cost the taxpayers of Kelowna at least $50,000, just to replace the glass alone,” city transit service co-ordinator Mike Kittmer said in a Tuesday release.
On the night of Jan. 22, a witness saw an older model blue Nissan/Datsun or Toyota car being driven slowly past a bus shelter on Rutland Road. The witness heard what sounded like a high-powered air gun being fired and then the glass on a bus shelter shattered.
Anyone who has information about the bus shelter vandalism is encouraged to call police at 250.762.3300 or provide the tip anonymously, and potentially earn a reward, through Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.8477.
In December 2020, police issued a news release about 37 transit shelters being vandalized in the previous four weeks. Ten of them had been hit in just one night. The cost of repairs at the time was also put at $50,000.
Someone driving a dark-coloured sedan-style car was suspected in those acts of vandalism.