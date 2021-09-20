Some Westsiders went to the polls Monday more out of a sense of a civic duty than a belief their ballot would shape the outcome.
Voting looked to be going smoothly at polling stations in Peachland and West Kelowna, with none of the line-ups that featured at last week's advance polls.
National opinion polls had the governing Liberals and Opposition Conservatives were in a statistical tie heading into voting day. That suggested the outcome might not be known until hours after voting ended in B.C. at 7 p.m. or perhaps not even for a few days until all the ballots are counted.
But some voters asked Monday for their prediction of the outcome locally said they were confident incumbent Conservative Dan Albas, who represents the riding of Central Okanagan-Nicola-Similkameen, would be returned to office.
"I'm a Liberal, and I know Albas is going to win," one man said outside the polling station at the Peachland Seniors Centre. "But I'm here to vote anyway. Flying the flag, I guess you'd say."
"Albas by a mile, or maybe two miles," another man said outside the town's other polling station, set up just across a baseball field from the senior's centre in the town's community centre.
"I've always liked how he presents himself. Not the flashiest guy, but he seems sincere," the voter said.
At an online election forum last week, Albas said of himself: "I don't use inflammatory language", and he said he always made it a point to promptly return constituents' phone calls.
That kind of attentiveness, coupled with the area's long history of voting for small-c conservative parties, helped Albas win all 162 polling stations in the sprawling riding. Albas got 48% of the vote.
Though downtown Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, and Summerland have the overwhelming majority of voters in the riding, the Liberals this time were represented by Sarah Eves, a Merritt special education teacher.
Given her low-profile in the Okanagan, Eves faced a tough task Tuesday to improve, or even hold onto, her party's 25% share of the vote it received in the 2019 election.
The Liberals had more hope going into Tuesday in the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country. Two years ago, incumbent Liberal Stephen Fuhr was defeated by Conservative challenger Tracy Gray.
But Fuhr still polled almost 33% of the vote, to Gray's 46%. This time, the Liberals were represented by Tim Krupa, a 30-year-old who had previously worked in Justin Trudeau's office.
Krup has tried to broaden the Liberal vote by citing endorsements from John Janmaat, who represented the Green Party in last year's provincial election.
He has also cited endorsements from others like school board trustee Wayne Broughton, former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney, tech entrepreneurs like Dave Krysko, Lake Country town councillor and former BC Fruit Growers Association president Penny Gambell, and former Kelowna city councillor Michele Rule.
But the all-but-foregone nature of the local races was perhaps best evidenced by the fact that none of the three major party leaders - Liberal Justin Trudeau, Conservative Erin O'Toole, or NDP Jagmeet Singh - thought it worth their time to hold even one rally in the two Kelowna-area ridings.