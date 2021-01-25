Bloom, The Abbotsford Tulip Festival, is moving to the North Okanagan.
A series of events have conspired to cause the festival’s relocation, say the organizing Szarek family.
A date, or even year, for the first Armstrong festival, hasn’t been set.
The festival launched in 2016 and attracted up to 100,000 visitors a year, who viewed more than 2.5 million colourful tulips in April and May, according to the organizers.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 festival and the 2021 event was also up in the air.
Land where the festival was held has been sold and Alexis Szarek, a third-generation tulip farmer, and her family have now relocated to Armstrong “where she and her husband, Marc, hope to re-imagine Bloom for the North Okanagan community,” according to a news release.
“The event employed over dozens of staff and volunteers every year, and had a significant impact on the local economy while boosting tourism and putting Abbotsford on a global stage for its reputation as an agri-tourism destination,” the release said.
The event raised money for local Kiwanis clubs, the ski patrol and the local high school’s dry grad.