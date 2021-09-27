A 52-year-old man died as a result of a utility vehicle rollover early Saturday in a forested area east of Kelowna.
A second person, also a 52-year-old man, was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.
The accident happened around 3 a.m. on Sept. 25 on a forestry road near Postill Lake. Help was summoned through the use of an emergency distress signal, Kelowna RCMP say in a Monday release.
Police, paramedics, and volunteers from both Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and Vernon Search and Rescue responded to the call.