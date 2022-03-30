Thousands of foreign farmhands will no longer have to quarantine when they arrive in the Okanagan this year to work in Valley orchards and at agri-businesses.
The mandatory quarantine program that applied to Mexican and Caribbean workers will end Thursday, with government officials citing a diminished risk from COVID-19.
“It’s an easing of the regulations given where we are in the pandemic, but there are still safeguards in place,” Glen Lucas, executive director of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association, said Wednesday in an interview.
For example, growers will get a $3,000 government payment to help with the cost of providing isolation housing should a foreign worker test positive for the disease and need to quarantine for 14 days.
The provincial government says 97% of incoming foreign workers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19; just under 92% of British Columbia adults have had two vaccine shots. The few arriving farmworkers who are not fully vaccinated will have to quarantine for 14 days after reaching their farm or agribusiness destination.
About 500 foreign farmhands, mainly from Mexico, are already in the Okanagan. A further 4,500 are expected to arrive between late June and the fall, a number equivalent to pre-pandemic years.
Because of the unwillingness of Canadians to work on farms, in jobs that are often physically demanding and which require long hours, the federal government oversees a program that allows Mexicans, Jamaicans, and citizens of some other countries to work in Canada on a seasonal basis.
“The program has really saved the horticultural sector in the Okanagan,” Lucas said. “Throughout the pandemic, the recruitment process has had slowdowns and challenges, but it has kept going.”
Eventually, farmers hope to see changes that would allow owners of smaller orchards to band together to bring in foreign workers that they could rotate between their operations. “Right now, the transfer opportunity between farms is very limited,” Lucas said.
Also, for the past two years, most workers from Australia and Eastern Europe have not been permitted to work on Okanagan farms to supplement income they might earn working at local ski hills in the winter, Lucas said. “We’d like to see that program return to normal,” he said.