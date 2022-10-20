Scattered showers in the next few days likely won’t do much to dampen a new fire burning northwest of West Kelowna.
Conditions are so dry, and material in the cut-block where the fire is burning are so flammable, that the expected change in the weather could have a minimal effect.
“Anything would be useful, but it’s possible that given just how dry things are it’s not going to have much of a long-term impact, unless the rain comes in significant quantities,” BC Wildfire Service information officer Nicole Bonnett said Thursday.
The Esperon Lake wildfire, burning about 26 km northwest of West Kelowna, covered 54 ha on Thursday. No structures are threatened.
Ten personnel were working the perimeter of the fire on Thursday. It’s burning mainly within a cut-block, or area that was previously harvested, so accessing the terrain is difficult.
A ‘line locator’, or a person with expertise in plotting the best route of attack for heavy equipment that was being sent to the fire, was expected to arrive later Thursday afternoon. No bucketing helicopters had been deployed.
The debris wood in the cutblock is also highly flammable, which is causing the fire to spread fairly quickly, Bonnett said. It was estimated to be five hectares after first being spotted on Wednesday.
It’s burning at a Rank 3, with an organized flame front, in the cut-block area, with the intensity dropping down to a Rank 1, a smouldering ground fire, in areas where new growth has taken hold.
“The slash block, that’s where there’s dead, dry materials, that have been sitting there for awhile, so it’s more exposed,” Bonnett said.