A new draft plan for an athletic park at the old Kin Race Track site in Vernon is being presented to the public for comment.
The site is slated to include the proposed Active Living Centre, which will be put to voters in a referendum.
“Through a survey in late 2021, residents indicated that the site is valued as a place for running and walking, sports and cultural events, markets and festivals, and enjoyment of green space and natural wetland features,” the city said in a news release this week.
“We want Kin Race Track Athletic Park to offer a variety of recreational opportunities, with something everyone can be excited about,” said Mayor Victor Cumming in the release.
The design, other information
and a survey are now available at engagevernon.ca. Search for Kin Race Track Athletic Park Concept Design. The survey is open until May 23.
A final concept design will be presented to council on June 13.
Initial site preparation and construction of the new park is expected to begin in the fall.