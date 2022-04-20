Sixteen hectares of farmland have been excluded from the Agricultural Land Reserve to allow for the construction of new city bus barns and a new road.
The Agricultural Land Commission has approved the exclusion in a decision that recognized the city had considered 13 other sites before settling on property west of Highway 97 immediately south of the UBC Okanagan campus as the best option.
But the ALC rebuffed an offer by the city to spend $600,000 on various initiatives intended to support and promote agriculture, saying the financial gesture wasn’t necessary or desirable.
“The executive committee appreciates the city’s work to support agricultural activities within the city limits,” reads part of the exclusion approval written by ALC panel chair Jennifer Dyson.
“However, (we) find that accepting an offer to offset exclusion of ALR lands with financial contributions could set an unintended precedent,” Dyson wrote.
The ALC decision, released March 31, noted that the commission had previously signalled it would support exclusion of the farmland for industrial purposes, as indicated under the city’s official community plan.
Also, the agricultural potential of the vacant farmlands was “compromised” many years ago when approval was given in the early 1990s for construction of the nearby UBCO campus, the ALC says.
New bus barns are needed to replace the aging and cramped facilities on Hardy Street in central Kelowna at the base of Dilworth Mountain, the city says. Plans for the new site, which encompass a total of 170 ha, also include an extension of Hollywood Road North to connect with the university.
City council’s plan to convert the farmland to bus barns, approved at a meeting on Sept. 13, 2021, passed by a 7-2 vote.
“We’re utilizing a piece of property that has been marked for industrial uses for decades,” Mayor Colin Basran said at the time. “It makes sense.”
But councillors Charlie Hodge and Mohini Singh voted against. Hodge said he believed the lands should be put to agricultural use. “You can’t eat cars. You can’t eat buses. You can try, but they aren’t very tasty,” Hodge said.