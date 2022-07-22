KGH

Although the number of patients with COVID-19 has risen at hospitals across the Interior Health region, none are currently being treated in intensive care units, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have dipped across B.C. but risen in the Interior Health region.

Fifty-six people with the disease are now being treated in IH hospitals, data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows. That’s up from 49 a week previously.

But the number of patients being treated in intensive care has dropped to zero from seven a week earlier.

Across B.C. 406 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital, down from 426 a week earlier. Thirty of the patients are being treated in intensive care.

Twenty-two more British Columbians have died of the disease, compared to 21 a week earlier, making the toll 3,855 since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago.

In the Interior Health region, 548 people have died of COVID-19, a number that reflects the area’s 15% share of the total provincial population.

If the downward trend in provincial hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continues, that could suggest the province is near the peak of seventh wave of the disease.

In Quebec, health officials said this week that province’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, though still rising, are nearing a plateau. “The growth is slower, so we are nearing a plateau,” Dr. Luc Boileau, the province’s public health director, said Thursday.

- with files from The Canadian Press