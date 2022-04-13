The Easter Sunday morning church service atop Knox Mountain has been resurrected after a two-year hiatus induced by the pandemic.
Members of the public are invited to gather for the 8 a.m. event, once again hosted by Kelowna’s First Lutheran Church.
“We went totally online for the last two Easters, so it’ll be the first time back at Knox in three years,” organizer Gary Brucker, the church’s director of family life, said Wednesday in an interview.
“We’re excited to be back on the mountain,” he said. “We have no idea in terms of the turnout. Before the pandemic, we were in the neighbourhood of 400 people, so we’re expecting at least a couple hundred on Sunday for the unique, mountain-top worship experience.”
The Knox Mountain service was first held in 1993, though similar events were held as far back as the ‘80s at venues such as the Apple Bowl and other city parks.
Easter is the holiest day on the Christian calendar, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ two days after his crucifixion.
When it was first held, the Knox Mountain service was timed to coincide with the actual moment of sunrise. Depending on when Easter falls in a given year, that could have been as early as 6:30 a.m.
But the actual moment of sunrise on Easter is not ecclesiastically significant, as the Bible says only that Christ’s empty tomb was discovered early in the morning two days after he died on the cross.
When the Knox Mountain service was put back to 8 a.m., the crowd increased from a few dozen to a few hundred.
This will be the first year the Easter Sunrise service is held under new access rules to Knox Mountain devised by the city. Now, vehicle access to the top is usually prohibited, with the restriction said to be both an environmental protection measure and a way to encourage walking and cycling instead of driving.
But a special dispensation for vehicle access to the summit has been given for the Easter Sunrise service, Brucker said, partly in recognition of the fact that many of those likely to attend are elderly and would have difficulty walking up the full length of the mountain road.
"We're very grateful to the city for allowing us the access," Brucker said.