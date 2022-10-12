McDougall Creek fire

The McDougall Creek fire burning west of West Kelowna has grown to 2.2 ha and is still considered to be out of control.

 BCWS

A small out-of-control wildfire burning near West Kelowna has grown only slightly in size during the past 24 hours.

The McDougall Creek fire was 2.2 ha on Tuesday, up from 1.6 ha on Tuesday.
"We have two helicopters supporting with bucketing currently, and there are 13 personnel and one response officer," Melanie Bibeau, an information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service, said Tuesday afternoon.
 
"The fire behaviour has continued to stay pretty steady throughout the day," she said.
 
Located about six kilometres west of Bear Creek provincial park, the McDougall Creek fire is burning in steep terrain which makes control efforts challenging. However, firefighters are aided by low overnight temperatures.

No structures are threatened and there have been no evacuation alerts or orders in connection with the fire.