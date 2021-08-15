From Central Okanagan Emergency Operations:
Sunday, August 15, 2021 - 9:40pm
The Mount Law wildfire in West Kelowna (north of Highway 97C, southwest of the Glenrosa neighbourhood) continues to show aggressive behaviour. Additional equipment and firefighters are assisting from throughout the Central Okanagan.
The Evacuation Order has been expanded to include all properties east of Gates Rd. to Glenrosa Rd. Residents on Evacuation Order should leave their properties immediately.
All other properties in the Glenrosa neighbourhood remain on Evacuation Alert. Residents in the area are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.
A detailed map is available showing affected properties at cordemergency.ca. Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates at cordemergency.ca.
All residents on evacuation order should report to Emergency Social Services (ESS) reception centre to receive any assistance and lodging. Evacuees can pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.caopen_in_new. An Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre for evacuated residents specific to the Mt. Law wildfire has been set up at Jim Lind Arena located at 2760 Cameron Road, West Kelowna.
Update at 10:30 p.m.:
Additional Evacuation Alerts have now been issued for 226 properties in the area west of Glen Canyon and Goats Peak, inclusive of 3801 Gellatly Road south (north end) to 300 Seclusion Bay Rd (south end), bringing the total on Evacuation Alert to approximately 1900.
The Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre for evacuated residents has now been relocated to the gymnasium at Mount Boucherie School to better accommodate registrants 2751 Cameron Road, West Kelowna.