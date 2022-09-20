As part of our civic election coverage, The Daily Courier sent this questionnaire to all candidates for Kelowna city council. We stipulated a 60-word maximum to each question. Their responses, selected in random order, begin today and will continue up until Oct. 14.
In your view, what’s the best decision and the worst decision made during the past four years by this council?
Elaine McMurray: Best, continue to support Journey Home strategy. Worst, approve UBCO tower.
Zach Sawatzky: I am not aware of all the decisions that council made these last four years, so I could not know which is best or worst.
For those not on council: Which members of the current city council do you admire, and why?
McMurray: Charlie Hodge, because he asks hard questions. Loyal Wooldridge, because he puts in time and effort.
Sawatzky: I don’t believe I know any of them well enough to say I admire them or not. I sure do appreciate the service they have provided to our community in the past.
At the municipal level, without political parties, it can be hard for voters to know something of a candidate’s overall political leanings and philosophy. Which federal and political parties do you support? If you won’t answer this question, why not?
McMurray: I have never been affiliated with a particular party as I think it’s important to be open-minded and think outside the box.
Sawatzky: It is unfortunate how dividing our current political system is. If I was forced to choose just one party or platform, it would be Progressive Conservative.
Seven of every 10 trips made by residents of Lake Country and West Kelowna are to Kelowna, where they put demands on municipal infrastructure, such as roads and parks, without paying any taxes for such services.
Far fewer Kelowna residents regularly drive to Lake Country or West Kelowna. Do you think the City of Kelowna should explore the idea of expanding its boundaries to take in Lake Country and West Kelowna, or attempt to get some tax revenue from residents of those communities?
McMurray: That’s a good question that all large cities have to sort out. I don’t think we could expand Kelowna to include those communities, but maybe we could hav a toll booth at all points of entry.
Sawatzky: This is a new fact for me. As you can agree, there are pros and cons to this. On one hand, these visitors bring business to our business sector which is much needed, especially during these tough times. But as you stated, they also add wear and tear and put demands on our community. It would be worth speaking with each community to hear what their thoughts are.
What specifically do you think the City of Kelowna should do to try reduce the crime rate, the highest in Canada?
McMurray: Housing, housing, and more housing. When people are able to feel safe, have their basic need of shelter available, then crime rates are automatically reduced.
Sawatzky: When human lives are involved, it becomes a much more difficult problem to solve. I would like to discuss the idea of housing facilities for our homeless in locations that are not downtown or in our highly populated areas of town. There may be merit in exploring less populated locations for lodging our homeless.
To those not currently on council: Would you advocate for a referendum to be held next year on the city’s proposed rebuilding of the Parkinson Rec Centre, at $136 million the costliest project ever planned by the city? Or would you be okay with the so-called alternate approval process, in which the project would automatically go ahead unless 10,000 voters signed a petition against it in a one-month period?
McMurray: Neither. I don’t think this project should proceed. I am advocating for smaller, community-based centres.
Sawatzky: I believe a referendum would be what is best for all Kelowna voters.
Do you think the City of Kelowna should attempt to take over the independent water systems that serve Rutland and Glenmore, as it did with the Southeast Kelowna system, with a view to providing the same quality water throughout the city?
McMurray: I would do more research to property answer this. Quality drinking water is a human right.
Sawatzky: I am not up to speed on the pros and cons for this option but I can sure say I believe it is best practice for the city if they endeavour to provide the sam quality of life to each part of town. I would want to hear from my voters on their desires.
What do you think was the pandemic’s greatest impact on Kelowna and how might the city have lessened it?
McMurray: Loss of a sense of community due to isolation. It would have been great if we could have created a phone tree to reach out to one another.
Sawatzky: The greatest impact was the increase in real estate prices and the cost of living overall. It is a very real pain for many of our city’s young families being hit hard by these increased costs and sometimes with lockdown-induced loss of income. I’m not sure of any way the city could have done much about this, to be fair. It appeared to be mostly provincial and federally driven policies and mandates.
Should the city revisit its rule against most homeowners being able to rent out basement suites and carriage homes through online platforms like Airbnb?
McMurray: No.
Sawatzky: Yes. I would love to hear from voters on their preference. I am a believer in letting the majority rule on topics like this. The bylaw officers and police are capable of addressing case-by-case nuisance issues, if needed.
What's your best 60-word pitch for why voters should elect you to Kelowna city council?
McMurray: I am a caring, compassionate person who takes time to listen and is open-minded. I am willing to discuss and explore ideas that are outside the box. Being a retired person, I am able to give 100 percent to this role. I am capable and humble. I believe in working hard to make our city the greatest place in the world.
Sawatzky: I will make sure we get the job done or I won’t even consider running again. What is the job? Find new net revenue for the city without raising taxes or fees. Lower our crime rates. Improve our city’s health care, and child care staffing shortages.
Ever seen a ghost?
McMurray: Absolutely. Haven’t you?
Sawatzky: No, but my parents have seen a glowing orb UFO, before I was born. It came up to them across a big field in the Prairies one winter night. Hovered right alongside their car while driving in the dark. Very unusual experience for sure. They said it must have been at least 30-60 seconds before it zipped off across the field and out of sight.