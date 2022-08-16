Summer swim 3

Okanagan Lake is currently warmer than the waters off San Diego, California.

 Daily Courier file photo
A mid-August heatwave will further warm up Okanagan Lake, which already has a higher temperature than this time last summer.
 
The lake’s temperature rose from 23 C to 24 C between Monday and Tuesday. It's currently warmer than the Pacific Ocean waters off San Diego (22.9 C).
 
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Okanagan, with the agency saying highs could near 40 C in parts of the Southern Interior from Wednesday to Friday.

This time last year, the lake was 22 C, and it never rose above that mark for the rest of the summer.

According to a thermometer on the W.R. Bennett bridge, the lake’s warmest temperature this year was on July 30, at 27.1 C.

 