Customers at the government-owned liquor store in Penticton were the second-most generous in B.C. in terms of offering their financial support for Ukraine.
Donations for humanitarian efforts in the embattled country at the store amounted to $29,397 between Feb. 28 and April 24, the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch announced Wednesday. That was second only to the $35,116 raised at a government liquor store in Langley.
Provincewide, $1.08 million was raised at government-owned liquor stores and cannabis stores.
“The Red Cross is grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support and generosity provided by British Columbians for the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, which will assist individuals and families impacted by the heartbreaking conflict in Ukraine,” agency spokesman Pat Quealey said in a Wednesday release.
The money will go toward medical supplies, food, water, clothing, shelter, hygiene items and other urgent items for those in need, the Red Cross says.
On Feb. 25, the provincial government announced it would contribute $1 million to the Canadian Red Cross to support its humanitarian work in Ukraine.
In Penticton, about seven per cent of the city’s population of 32,490 in 2016 identified themselves as being of Ukrainian origin. About 3.5% said they were of Russian origin.
In Kelowna, the comparable figures are about nine percent Ukrainian, and four percent Russian.