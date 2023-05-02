Replant program to support B.C. wine industry’s adaptation to climate change

Wineries and grapegrowers looking to replant grapes damaged by extreme weather can apply for funding under a new provincial government program announced on Sunday at a Lower Mainland winery by minister of agriculture and food Pam Alexis.
The $15-million Perennial Crop Renewal Program program is intended to “revitalize hazelnut, grape, berry and tree-fruit production and increase the competitiveness and resiliency of B.C. farm businesses while supporting food security,” the ministry said in a media release.
It’s welcome news for B.C.’s wine industry, which has seen declining crops for years due to climate change. Vineyards were also hit hard by a cold snap last December that could result in a 2023 harvest that’s down by 40 to 80 per cent.
“The strength of our industry rests on the resilience of our vineyards, especially in the face of our changing climate.” said Miles Prodan, president and CEO of Wine Growers British Columbia, which represents wine industry interests and markets the B.C. VQA brand. “The Perennial Crop Renewal Program will provide welcome support to the B.C. wine-grape industry, which contributes $3.75 billion annually to the province’s economy.”
Roly Russell is MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, a riding that includes some of B.C’s best vineyard land around Oliver and Osoyoos.
He says he has been working closely with grapegrowers to understand how government can support them as climate change instability continues to be a reality in the sector. “I know there’s a great interest from growers on being sure their varietals are selected for the right market conditions and the right future potential climate stability. The program will help us be sure they’re well informed and well supported for those decisions.”
Russell says the government won’t know how many wineries and grapegrowers will apply for the program until it’s been in place for some time. How much of the program’s $15 million will go to support B.C.’s wine industry is also not clear at this point.
The program will be administered by B.C.’s Investment Agriculture Foundation (IAF) and is taking applications now. Wineries and grapegrowers can access the program online at iafbc.ca /programs.
Applications for the program will be reviewed in batches for the 2023/24 fiscal year on May 25, June 30, July 31 and Nov. 30.
“If a high volume of applications is received prior to May 25, IAF will review applications on an earlier date to expedite funding,” according to the IAF website. As well, the website notes that additional review dates “will be added as required, pending available funds.” Projects will start approximately two months after applications are received.
Ross Wise, char of the B.C. Wine Grape Council, also expressed support for the new program, which will “help to ensure that growers are implementing best practices for sustainable wine grape production and regenerative agriculture,” he said. “We are pleased that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food is supporting us with a program that will strengthen our industry for years to come.”