Breakfast in a box

Richelle Leckey offers a sneak peek at what will be found inside the Pink Shirt Day Breakfast in a Box.

 Boys and Girls Club

Richelle Leckey, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan community engagement co-ordinator, offers a sneak peek at what will be found inside the Pink Shirt Day Breakfast in a Box, presented by Telus.

The boxes are available for purchase at boysandgirlsclubs.ca and are packed full of breakfast foods, pink items and other surprises.

Each box also has an invitation to a short Pink Shirt Day virtual meetup on Wednesday.

The Pink Shirt Day campaign recently received a $10,000 boost from an anonymous donor. The club hopes to raise $20,000 to support programs and safe spaces for children and youth. The Boys and Girls Club also has just received a $25,000 Ted Rogers Community Grant from Rogers Communications.

