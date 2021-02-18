Richelle Leckey, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan community engagement co-ordinator, offers a sneak peek at what will be found inside the Pink Shirt Day Breakfast in a Box, presented by Telus.
The boxes are available for purchase at boysandgirlsclubs.ca and are packed full of breakfast foods, pink items and other surprises.
Each box also has an invitation to a short Pink Shirt Day virtual meetup on Wednesday.
The Pink Shirt Day campaign recently received a $10,000 boost from an anonymous donor. The club hopes to raise $20,000 to support programs and safe spaces for children and youth. The Boys and Girls Club also has just received a $25,000 Ted Rogers Community Grant from Rogers Communications.