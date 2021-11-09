The threat of losing their jobs has convinced some healthcare workers who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a jab.
Five percent of healthcare workers in the Interior Health region are unvaccinated and remain on unpaid leave, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday.
That's down from seven percent on Oct. 26 when the deadline to get vaccinated or be put on leave passed.
However, the IH region still has the highest rate of unvaccinated workers, one point above that of Northern Health and well above the one per cent rate among Vancouver Coastal healthcare workers.
Among other things, the lagging vaccination rate among IH workers has now forced the temporary closure of three operating rooms at Kelowna General Hospital, Dix said.
"Some surgeries continue to be postponed across health authorities as they continue to respond to COVID-19," Dix said.
Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, a total of 58 non-urgent scheduled surgeries were postponed in the IH region, among 288 such postponements province-wide.
"We will get you your surgeries," Dix said. "We will call you as soon as we can to book your surgery."
For the first time, Dix also gave a breakdown of vaccination rates among different types of healthcare workers.
The highest rate is among B.C.'s 1,366 resident doctors, only 10 of whom (or less than one percent) are not vaccinated. The rate among professionals who specialize in internal medicine is 99%.
The vaccination rate for most other health care classifications - including nurses, staff in emergency and critical care units, and those who work in general medicine - is 98%.
Among paramedics, health care assistants, and care aides, the rate is 97%, Dix said.