Children as young as five must now wear a mask at all indoor public spaces across B.C.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has adjusted the public mask mandate so it matches the one already in effect at all schools.
"For youth, whether taking the school bus or the city bus, the rules are now the same," Henry said Monday.
"I continue to be amazed at the adaptability and the resilience of children across this province. Many of them have told me that they know how to wear a mask now, and it's something they do to keep themselves safe and their families safe, and I just want to say thank you," Henry said.
Henry also said she believes the federal government would approve COVID-19 vaccines for use in children as young as five by early November.
Also during Tuesday's pandemic briefing, Health Minister Adrian Dix said surging rates of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region was "extremely serious" in terms of the pressures being brought to bear on hospitals.
"We have now transferred 55 critical care patients from Northern Health to hospitals on Vancouver Island, in the Fraser Health Authority, and Vancouver Coastal Health," Dix said.
Of those 55 patients, 43 are positive for COVID-19, and 42 of them were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Dix said.
Fourteen of the patients were transferred just during the Thanksgiving Day long weekend, he said.
"I want to assure everyone in the north that we are all in to support them," said Dix, who, along with Henry, also appealed for people across the Northern Health region to boost the area's relatively low COVID-19 vaccination rates.
"For those people who are walking around unvaccinated, who might be in those critical care beds in two or three weeks, I say to them, now is the time, surely, to get vaccinated," Dix said.
A deadline for workers in long-term care and assisted living facilities to get vaccinated or being put on leave without pay, passed on Tuesday. Dix said 96% of employees in long-term care were now vaccinated, with the level at 97% in assisted living.
The rate was about 90% in mid-August when Henry announced the Oct. 12 deadline for workers in the 546 long-term and assisted living care facilities.
That still leaves about 1,700 workers in long-term care homes and 234 workers in assisted living complexes who have not been vaccinated. Many of them are casual rather than full-time employees and were not scheduled to work in the next week, Dix said.