E-scooters are no more dangerous than bicycles, Kelowna city council will hear Monday.
But municipal staff will nevertheless recommend the city pause the issuance of new licenses to e-scooter rental firms.
And efforts are underway to make operation of the devices safer, such as requiring all users to click on an electronic pledge affirming they are not drunk.
"I pledge that I am sober and not under the influence of anything that may render me incapable of operating this vehicle in a safe and reasonable manner,'" states the pledge to be required of all users.
Council asked for a review of the trial e-scooter program two weeks ago, prompted in large part by comments from a Kelowna General Hospital doctor who expressed concern about the number of people being injured while using the devices, which he called "fracture machines".
But asked by city officials for its comments, Interior Health took a more measured tone.
There is no comprehensive data yet available locally on how often people are being treated for e-scooter injuries, medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema wrote in a letter to the city.
Mema also said e-scooters can have many benefits, such as reducing air pollution if people use them instead of a car to get around. They can also promote a healthier, more active lifestyle, she said.
For their part, city staff who've promoted the use of e-scooters say the worldwide evidence shows the devices have an injury rate similar to that produced by bicycles.
"The risk of an emergency department visit for an e-scooter rider is similar to that for cyclists," the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's International Transport Forum stated, according to a quote provided by city officials in the report to council.
About 1,700 scooters are rented everyday in Kelowna, with the average trip covering two kilometres and lasting 18 minutes. The devices are used disproportionately more often by people between the ages of 18-44, the city says.