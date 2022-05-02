A new airline that’s serving Kelowna has launched a 50% seat sale.
Lynx Air will offer the discount until 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Currently, the airline operates two flights a week from Kelowna to Calgary and Vancouver. Service will expand to three flights a week on June 29.
A check Monday of the airline's website showed a one-way flight available for this Friday from Kelowna to Calgary for $89, including all taxes and fees.
The airline also currently serves Victoria, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Hamilton, Halifax, and St. John’s.