Less than 10 people a day in greater Kelowna are testing positive for COVID-19, down from a daily peak of 50 in early December.
Average daily infections also dropped in Vernon from three to just over one. Penticton's infection rate dropped from 1.5 a day to just one case in all of last week.
Vast regions of the B.C. Southern Interior - including areas around Nelson, Creston, Fernie, Grand Forks and Trail - reported no new COVID-19 infections between Feb. 7-13.
The pace of new infections dropped in the Kamloops region, from 23 a day to 16, and there was a slight decline in the Merritt area, from five infections daily to less than four.
Across the entire area served by Interior Health, the incidence of COVID-19 infections has dropped by half compared to the rate that was seen just three weeks ago, according to information released Wednesday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Province-wide, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have also dropped by about 25% in the past three weeks and the number of deaths was down 40%.
Of the 71,580 British Columbians who tested positive for COVID-19 between the onset of the pandemic early last year and Feb. 6, 2021, just under 4,000 people - or about six per cent of all those infected - had required hospitalization.
A total of 1,272 people had died from the disease, a number equivalent to 1.7% of all those who were infected and 0.02% of the entire provincial population of 5.1 million.
Nobody under 30 in B.C. has died of COVID-19; there were 17 deaths of people between the ages of 30 and 50; and 127 deaths of people between 50 and 70.
Almost 70% of those who've died of COVID-19 in B.C. have been 80 or older, a group that accounts for five percent of the total provincial population.