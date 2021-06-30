The region served by Interior Health continues to have new cases of COVID-19 greatly disproportionate to its share of the provincial population.
Fourteen of the 44 new cases reported provincewide on Wednesday were in the IH region.
That makes for the second straight day in which one-third of all new COVID-19 cases occurring in B.C. are in Interior Health. But the region accounts for just 15% of B.C.'s total population.
There were 12 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region, where the population is double that of the IH region.
The adult vaccination rate reached 78.4% on Wednesday, and 33% of all adults have received their necessary second dose. But vaccination rates are slightly lower than that in many parts of the region served by Interior Health, a fact which may explain the higher-than-usual number of new COVID-19 cases
The rate in Rutland, for example, is only 66% and only one area of Kelowna, the Okanagan Mission, has a vaccination rate is equal to the provincial average.
Step 3 of the province's Restart Plan begins on Canada Day.
Among other changes, mask wearing in all indoor public spaces will only be recommended, no longer required; return to normal for fairs and festivals; return of unrestricted recreational travel within Canada; return to normal hours for liquor service at restaurants; and re-opening of casinos.
Nightclubs can also reopen. But, no dancing.