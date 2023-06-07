Pour More B.C. pushes hard for local wine lists

You sit down in a restaurant in the Okanagan, or Vancouver, or Victoria, you scour the wine list for a glass of something from B.C., but all you see is California, or New Zealand, or Chile.
Sound familiar? It’s surprising that wines made just hours away from a Vancouver eatery, or minutes away from a Kelowna one, aren’t being poured – yet you can be darn sure that nothing but French wines are on offer at restaurants in Burgundy or Bordeaux.
For locals and visitors to B.C., keen to try a local wine, it can be disappointing.
But if Wine Growers B.C. has its way, your grilled sockeye salmon will never again feel lonely for a glass of B.C. pinot noir at a local eatery.
Their Pour More B.C. program supports and promotes B.C. restaurants who go native. Doing so benefits everyone – B.C. wineries making wines that express B.C.’s unique terroir, the restaurants serving them, and the customers who want to drink local.
“At its core, the Pour More B.C. program connects people with great local restaurants,” said WGBC marketing director Kimberley Barnes.
“More than that, it makes it easy for people who value supporting local, and delight in discovering a B.C. wine they may otherwise not have had the chance to try, to easily find restaurants delivering that experience.”
Here’s how it works: Restaurants that apply to the Pour More B.C. program are asked to share their wine list (they’re looking for onehundred per cent B.C. or close to it) and show they offer customers a regular B.C. wine feature. If its wine lists make the grade, the restaurant gets free marketing muscle, a lot of which takes place online.
They get WGBC paid and organic social media posts, targeted Google and display ads, and a listing on the Wines of B.C. website’s Best B.C. Wine Restaurants page, and other marketing pushes.
They also get listed on the Wines of B.C. Explorer app, which has a geo-locating feature connecting users with Pour More B.C. restaurants nearby.
For all that, just 150 restaurants in B.C. belong to the Pour More B.C. program, with only 34 participating restaurants from Vernon to Osoyoos.
Wine Growers B.C. acting communications director Lindsay Kelm says they’re actively recruiting, around the province and on the other side of the Rockies.
“The WGBC does actively encourage restaurants to consider elevating their B.C. wine list or including a B.C. wine feature to be able to participate in the program and take advantage of the benefits provided by participating in the Pour More B.C. program,” she said. “We are still promoting the program to B.C. restaurants and will soon be expanding to Alberta restaurants as well. With the program being fairly new, we are continuing to see restaurants join as they learn about the program.”
Kelm said private liquor stores have inquired about the program, as have cold beer and wine retailers.
Mark Filatow is the executive chef at Waterfront Wines in Kelowna and participates in the Pour More B.C. program. He said the restaurant has always had a strong focus on B.C. wines.
“We’ve been open for 19 years, so we’ve poured B.C. wines by the glass for the majority of that time. Some customers who don’t care what wines they drink, they just want to drink good wine. Then there are people who care very much and really want to drink B.C.,” he said.
Having a list dominated by B.C. wines puts his restaurant in a position to potentially expose customers to wines they haven’t tried from wineries they haven’t visited, said Filatow.
“We introduce a lot of wineries and wines to people. Not everybody can try all the wines in the valley, with hundreds of wineries in the Okanagan Valley and each one releasing maybe eight wines per year, that’s a lot of wines,” he said. “I don’t get to taste them all, but I’m in a position to taste more of them than most people can. Our customers like to try them because we’ve found the wines for them.”
As to why so many restaurants’ lists offer few or no B.C. wines, Filatow believes it’s mostly a lack of awareness.
“There are restaurants serving a lot of different styles of food and there are different ways to match food with wine, but they don’t necessarily know about B.C. wines. They just serve what they can get off the liquor store shelves. They serve what they know,” he said.
Serving B.C. wines is about walking the talk with how Waterfront Wines brands itself as dedicated to serving locally produced food, said Filatow.
“It’s a full circle moment for our restaurant. We really say that we are farm to fork, and I don’t think you can say that about the food you serve without doing the same thing on the wine side,” he said.
Restaurants interested in the Pour More B.C. program can get information at winebc.com.