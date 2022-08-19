Paramedic shortages plaguing other parts of B.C. aren’t a concern in Lake Country and Vernon with all positions fully staffed, Lake Country councillors heard this week.
“Thankfully here, we’ve got good staffing. Vernon, which is my responsibility as well, we are fully staffed in Vernon. We’ve added more there. So even the surrounding areas here have great coverage,” Dan Zawyrucha, manager of patient care delivery for BC Ambulance in Okanagan North, told councillors.
Ambulances based in one town or city primarily serve that community but they can be dispatched elsewhere if necessary, Zawyrucha said. Issues can arise when ambulance crews have to spend long periods of time in hospitals before patients are handed off to other health care workers, he said.
“A lot of our issues come from hospital delays. We spend a lot of time waiting in hospitals. Kelowna General Hospital is having its challenges right now,” he said.
There are about 200 calls a month for ambulances in Lake Country, council head, a number that has remained constant in recent years.
Lake Country currently has nine full-time paramedics and 13 on-call staff, with no full-time vacancies. Full-time paramedics are now available around-the-clock in Lake Country.
An Ashcroft man in his 80s died while waiting almost half an hour for an ambulance last Sunday morning to arrive from Clinton, 50 km away. It was the second such case in a month in Ashcroft.
On Sunday, the Ashcroft ambulance was on a call 100 kilometres away in 100 Mile House. Aschroft’s second ambulance was not in service because no one was available for a shift, B.C. Emergency Health Services said in a statement.
The agency has acknowledged it is experiencing “staffing shortages” in several parts of B.C. There are about 1,000 vacancies out of 4,5000 unionized full-time and part-time paramedic positions across B.C.