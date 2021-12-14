Builders of new single-family homes should pay between 41% and 53% more in fees to the City of West Kelowna, a consultant suggests.
The development cost charge needs to be substantially increased from the current level of $18,481 per home, council will hear this afternoon.
Options for council’s consideration range from $26,000 to more than $28,000. The steep increase is necessary to ensure the city has the infrastructure needed to cope with the effects of population growth, city manager Paul Gipps says.
“With the DCC (increases), the city will be able to continue to advance capital projects that will benefit existing and future residents in West Kelowna,” city manager Paul Gipps writes in a report to councillors.
The main difference between the options is how much of an increase there should be for the collection of fees associated with development of new public parkland. Currently, the DCC for parks is $4,700 per single family home; the city's consultant, Urban Systems, suggests raising that to either $6,900 or $8,700.
The big boost is required, they say, because of the soaring cost of land in West Kelowna. To buy a hectare of waterfront land for conversion to park would have cost $1.7 million in 2016; now, the same sized parcel of land would cost more than $2.6 million, Urban Systems says.
Between now and 2040, the consultants suggest the city should buy 2.2 ha (5.5 acres) more of waterfront property for conversion to public parkland.
Here are the proposed increases for the other DCCs collected by the city:
- Water projects, rise from $3,000 to $3,600
- Roads, rise from $10,500 to $14,861
- Storm sewer, rise from $250 to $653
- Sanitary sewers, rise from $85 to $256
The proposed increases reflect the consultant’s estimates of the costs of carrying out a variety of capital projects proposed for the next few years in the city’s infrastructure plan. Between now and 2040, the city’s population is projected to rise from 37,000 to 50,000.
Including other fees charged to the builders of new homes in the city by the regional district for the sewage treatment plant, total DCCs levied in West Kelowna for a single-family home are proposed to rise to more than $30,000.
This would be considerably more than equivalent charges in Penticton ($16,000), Peachland ($20,000) and Vernon (20,000), but similar to the inner city area of Kelowna $31,000.
After council’s initial consideration this afternoon, builders and interested members of the community will be invited to say what they think of the proposed DCC increases in January and February before the new charges are officially adopted.